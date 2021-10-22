Hollywood has been stopped in its tracks this evening (October 21) after there has reportedly been a tragic accident on a film set. A production team has been settled into New Mexico as filming for Rust, a reported western, has been underway, but today, police confirmed there had been a shooting.

According to Deadline, the cast and crew were at the Bonanza Creek Ranch when 68-year-old actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that ended up killing one person and injuring another.



Police were quickly dispatched to the location where they rushed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography, and 48-year-old Joel Souza, director, to two hospitals. Hutchins reportedly passed away not long after arriving.

Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.

The Director of Photography Guild issued a statement about Hutchins's death. "We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” said the Cinematographers Guild’s National President, John Lindley, and National Executive Director, Rebecca Rhine, according to reports.

“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.” Baldwin has yet to publicly address the tragedy.

