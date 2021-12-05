Alec Baldwin spoke at length with ABC News, earlier this week, to discuss the shooting on the set of Rust which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the shooting.

As for whether he feels guilty for her death, Baldwin explained: “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me."



Rich Polk / Getty Images

Despite not considering himself to be at fault, Baldwin does say the incident still haunts him: “I have dreams about this constantly now. I go through my day, and I make it through the day. Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse.”

He added that he likely won't ever use a firearm in a film again.

He also said that he didn't actually pull the trigger: “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger. No, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never. … Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is also under investigation.

Check out Baldin's interview on ABC below.

