When Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed filmmaker Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust last month, multiple theories explaining what had happened surfaced on the internet.

There were rumors of a prop gun malfunctioning. There were rumors that Baldwin hadn't checked to see if the firearm he was using on set was loaded with blanks or live rounds. There were multiple sets of rumors swirling around the internet, but the common thread that linked all of them was that the Rust set was completely unsafe, especially when it came to guns.

Crew members and actors came forward, detailing the scary set conditions, and revealing that cameras were more protected than people.

One crew member, however, vehemently disagreed with the notion that the Rust set was unsafe, and Baldwin backed her up.

Taking to Instagram with seven screenshots and the message, "Read this," Baldwin echoed the sentiments of Rust crew member, Terese Davis, who called reports of unsafe set conditions and overworked crew members "bullsh*t."

"I'm so sick of this narrative," Davis wrote. "I worked on this movie. The story being spun around us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullsh*t."

In a lengthy rant that appears like it was posted in the comment section of a Facebook post, Davis continues on to reveal that on the day Hutchins was shot and killed, the Rust crew was coming off a "12 hour turnaround after an 11 hour shoot day," and that "no one was too tired to do their jobs."

Laying out the living situation for all cast and crew members, Davis said that everyone was accommodated properly, and that the film's armorer, whose limited experience has been repeatedly called into question, was properly qualified.

"The armorer had apprenticed to a well known armorer and had been in the same position on the same type of movie a few months before. Was she the most experienced person? No. Were her qualifications typical of a Tier One? Yes," Davis wrote. "The misfires were accidental discharges, which are more common than you think."

Davis finished by acknowledging that she was angry at Baldwin for pulling the trigger that killed Hutchins but let it be known that she was tired of hearing opinions from people who weren't there. And based on Baldwin's sharing of Davis' explanation of what happened on the day Halyna Hutchins was killed, it would appear that he agrees with all of it.

While Hutchins' father has claimed that Baldwin was not responsible for his daughter's death, and Baldwin has maintained that he can't speak on an open investigation, he managed to share seven IG posts defending himself and the crew he was working with on Rust. What happens from here is yet to be seen. An official investigation will eventually reveal the details of what happened on that fateful October day, but until then, all we have is this explanation from a crew member and Baldwin's co-sign.

Check out all seven of Baldwin's posts here and let us know what you think down in the comments.