Who should be held responsible for the shocking death of Halyna Hutchins remains a question that authorities are trying to answer. The filmmaker was working on the set of Rust when, somehow, a live round was placed in a prop gun. When it was fired, supposedly by star Alec Baldwin, both Hutchins and the film's director were shot. She was the only fatality.

In the weeks that have followed, there have been thousands of reports regarding how such a mishap could occur. The movie's armorer, the person responsible for the prop weapons, claimed that she was just as clueless and stated she was not at fault for the tragedy.



Sam Wasson / Stringer / Getty Images

Baldwin has shared a heavy portion of criticism because reports have stated that he was the person who pulled the trigger. Hutchins's family have reportedly stated that they do not hold Baldwin personally responsible but several prominent figures, including politicians, have called him a "murderer."

Meanwhile, Baldwin recently sat down for his first in-depth interview about the incident, and during the chat, he stated once again that he had "no idea" that a live round was in the gun. Puzzlingly, he also said that he "didn't pull the trigger" during the shooting.

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," he said. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property... I think back and I think of what could I have done?" Baldwin said. "She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her] and liked by everyone who worked with [her], and admired... I mean, even now I find it hard to believe that [she's gone]. It doesn't seem real to me."

The interview will this Thursday on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. Watch a snippet of the interview below.

