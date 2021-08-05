Aleali May has become extremely influential when it comes to the world of design and her work with Jordan Brand has been praised for pushing boundaries. She is known for creating some truly unique colorways, all while delivering a unique spin on already established silhouettes. Earlier this year, May worked with Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 1, and now, she is back for more, this time with the Air Jordan 14 Low.

There have been some teasers of this shoe online although now we have the official images courtesy of Nike. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a mostly sandy brown tone all while the tongue and cuff are black. From there, we have green marble on the midsole which is then mixed in with some nice gold to add a nice bit of flair into the mix. Overall, these elements come together to create a dope offering that will surely have Aleali May fans scrambling to the Nike SNKRS App.

The release date for these has been set for August 19th which is in just a couple of weeks from now. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any updates just in case things change. As always, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike