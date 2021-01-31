If you're a sneakerhead, then you absolutely know who Aleali May is. Over the past few years, she has delivered some incredible collaborations with the likes of Jordan Brand, and fans are always interested to see what she will come out with next. The Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 6 have been her most popular creations, so it only makes sense that she would go back to the AJ1, this time on the Zoom CMFT variation.

Today, Jordan Brand unveiled the official images to the Aleali May x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT collaboration, and as you can see, this is one of the most unique Jordan 1 colorways we've seen thus far. The Nike swoosh, back heel, and toe box are all green, all while the overlays and side panels are a vibrant shade of blue. From there, we get a creamy beige tongue, with a blue "A" in the middle to signify May's name. There are a plethora of different materials here and it's clear that May's influence is present all the way throughout the silhouette.

At this juncture, a release date has not been revealed so stay tuned for all of the latest updates as we will be sure to keep you informed. Let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike