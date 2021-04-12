Over the last few years, Aleali May has delivered numerous dope collaborations with Jordan Brand. From the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 6, May has been able to show off the full range of her talents and with every year, she continues to grow as an artist. It's been fun watching her come up in the sneaker world and in 2021, it seems as though she has linked back up with Jumpman except for this time around, she has lent her hand to the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a unique way about it, especially when you look at the cuff and realize that is made with different materials. The colorway is going to be for women only although it will certainly appeal to all genders. The base of the sneaker is mostly blue although the toe box, Nike swoosh, cuff, and back heel are green. From there, the tongue is beige and the laces are blue, which lends itself well to a gorgeous contrast of colors.

If you are hoping to get a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, April 22nd through the Nike SNKRS App, for $140 USD. Let us know what you think of the new model, in the comments below.