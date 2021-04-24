Aleali May has been a driving force in the fashion industry and over the last few years, she has been known for some incredible collaborations with Jordan Brand. From the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 6, May has shown that she can come through with some awesome colorways, and now, she is back for a brand new version of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT which has been dubbed "Califia." This is a shoe that fans have been waiting for and today, it was supposed to be released to the masses although now, it has been delayed.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a mostly blue upper as seen from the overlays and the side panels. From there, the toe box, back heel, and even the Nike swoosh are all green. We even have a nice beige tongue which helps bring the whole thing together, quite nicely. May's signature aesthetics are all over this thing, especially on the Wings logo where there is a piece of fur.

The new release date for the shoe has been set for Monday, April 26th where these will hit the Nike SNKRS App for $140 USD. Let us know if you plan on buying a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike