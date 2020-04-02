The United States saw a 55% surge in liquor sales in the week ending on March 21st, as Americans across the country stock up on the "essentials" during self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to research done by Nielsen, the type of booze that saw the greatest increase in purchases were spirits, which rose by 75% in sales compared to last year around the same time. Wine sales went up by 66%, while beer sales saw a 42% boost. Presumably in an effort to social distance as thoroughly as possible, folks leaned considerably more toward making liquor purchases online, dominating in-store sales with a 243% increase.

John Sommers II/Getty Images

Danelle Kosmal, vice president of beverage alcohol practice at Nielsen, predicts that this time period will mark the peak of the alcohol surge. “I suspect that the week ending March 21st will feature the strongest growth rates that we will see during this consumer pantry-loading time,” he said. “Data for the week ending 28 March will be very telling, and I think it will be a better indicator of the new normal in how consumers are responding to the crisis and their new normal, centred around the home.” Considering most bars, clubs, and restaurants have been shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense that liquor sales have increased, as folks have had to resort to buying their own alcohol and making their own drinks. There's also the tendency to "plan ahead" and stock up on certain items in an effort to cut down the frequency of one's outings and help flatten the curve.

