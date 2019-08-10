Alchemist has announced that his next album, Yacht Rock 2, will release on August 30. While the first installation in the series - released in 2013 - was only a two-track EP, Yacht Rock 2 will boast a whole twelve tracks of Al and his friends. The tracklist includes his frequent collaborators, like Action Bronson, Meyhem Lauren, Roc Marciano and Westside Gunn.

Given the theme of the Yacht Rock series, expect a beachy, blissful sound. Alchemist tweeted at the end of last month that this project will "[RULE] THE SUMMER" and we don't doubt him. While Alchemist revealed the cover in an Instagram post of what appears to be a photo of the LP, the vinyl pre-order is not yet available in his Bandcamp store. However, all you vinylheads should be on the lookout for it because his records tend to sell out. The 500 copies of his last release - the excellent Schoolboy Q collaboration, "W.Y.G.D.T.N.S." - are all gone.

Tracklist

Side A

1. Exclusive Vibe Intro

2. Uptown Aquarium ft. Big Body Bes

3. Tropical Storm Lenny ft. Action Bronson

4. Sex In The Fountainbleu ft. Meyhem Lauren

5. Stugots ft. Willie The Kid

6. Boat Shoes ft. Gangrene

Side B

7. Ocean Prime ft. Boldy James

8. Harry O ft. Roc Marciano

9. Sand Castles ft. Benny The Butcher

10. Eastside ft. Westside Gunn & Conway

11. Billy Dee ft Big Twins

12. The Floating Hotel Outro