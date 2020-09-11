The Alchemist has been quietly earning his keep as one of hip-hop's greatest producers of all time, but these past few years have done wonders in solidifying that fact to the slow learners. Not only has he been a key contributor to rappers like Conway, Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, Boldy James, and Action Bronson, but he's also got a whole host of new material lined up for release before the end of the year.

Not long ago, Uncle Al confirmed he'd be firing off Black Vladimir with Mayhem Lauren, Body Language with Big Body Bes, and the mysterious The Food Villian, a project that fans immediately speculated to be an MF DOOM collaboration project. While no concrete evidence has been given to suggest that tantalizing theory, the use of two noted DOOM-isms in both "Food" and "Villain" seems to suggest it is, at the very least, a possibility. In any case, Alchemist has played mums-the-word about the album's finer details, though he did recently hit Twitter to share a release date.

As of now, The Food Villain is set to arrive on October 25th, 2020. If that wasn't enough, he also opened the door for yet another mysterious project, tweeting that A Doctor, A Painter & An Alchemist Walk Into A Bar will be dropping on October 3rd. In true Alchemist fashion, the man has taken to speaking in riddles, and fans wasted little time in trying to decipher the possibilities. Though the future remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain: Alchemist fans are in store for a genuine autumn harvest.