mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Alchemist Reveals His Master Plan On "The Food Villain"

Mitch Findlay
October 26, 2020 10:29
1.8K Views
101
1
CoverCover

The Food Villain
Alchemist

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
81% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Over the weekend, The Alchemist came through and delivered his conceptual and trippy new album "The Food Villain."


Forget the monologuing. Forget the mustache-twirling. The Alchemist's villainous schemes are far more diabolical in nature. Case in point, behold his brand new album The Food Villain, which places his own vision front and center across sixteen tracks. Joined by cohorts Action Bronson and Big Body Bes, Alchemist uses the opportunity to outline his master plan, blending instrumental, rapped, spoken, and sampled elements together in a proverbial smorgasbord for the senses.

While it's not exactly the most accessible project, consider that seldom are delicacies designed to be enjoyed by the masses. For those who understand the depths and nuances of Alchemist's creativity, however, The Food Villian will likely hit the spot in a variety of ways. And if you're still on the fence, even after Alc's incredible work on Conway's Lulu, Freddie Gibb's Alfredo, and Boldy JamesThe Price Of Tea In China, consider his recent co-sign from Eminem, who took to Twitter to praise his "cohort's" latest effort.

Be sure to give The Food Villian some of your undivided attention, as like any good meal, it's best enjoyed in a single serving. For those who have already spent some time with the project, share your thoughts in the comment section below. Did The Alchemist deliver? 

Alchemist Mixtapes
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES The Alchemist Reveals His Master Plan On "The Food Villain"
101
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject