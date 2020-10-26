The Alchemist Reveals His Master Plan On "The Food Villain"

Forget the monologuing. Forget the mustache-twirling. The Alchemist's villainous schemes are far more diabolical in nature. Case in point, behold his brand new album The Food Villain, which places his own vision front and center across sixteen tracks. Joined by cohorts Action Bronson and Big Body Bes, Alchemist uses the opportunity to outline his master plan, blending instrumental, rapped, spoken, and sampled elements together in a proverbial smorgasbord for the senses.

While it's not exactly the most accessible project, consider that seldom are delicacies designed to be enjoyed by the masses. For those who understand the depths and nuances of Alchemist's creativity, however, The Food Villian will likely hit the spot in a variety of ways. And if you're still on the fence, even after Alc's incredible work on Conway's Lulu, Freddie Gibb's Alfredo, and Boldy James' The Price Of Tea In China, consider his recent co-sign from Eminem, who took to Twitter to praise his "cohort's" latest effort.

Be sure to give The Food Villian some of your undivided attention, as like any good meal, it's best enjoyed in a single serving. For those who have already spent some time with the project, share your thoughts in the comment section below. Did The Alchemist deliver?