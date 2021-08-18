As the neverending wait for Certified Lover Boycontinues, fans have had to settle for updates from Drake's friends and close collaborators, and although it's cool to see LeBron James and DJ Khaled so excited for the Toronto star's forthcoming album, the Hip-Hip community is ready it to finally drop.

However, the silver lining of having to wait so long for Certified Lover Boy is that fans continue to learn more and more about the album as time progresses. In a rather random reveal on Twitter, it appears that acclaimed Hip-Hop producer The Alchemist may have a beat placement on Drake's highly anticipated sixth studio album.

Last week, fans saw Drake back in the booth, and although the post eventually got roasted for his "weird" hair, it turns out that he may have been laying some late-game bars over Alchemist production. In a recent exchange on Twitter, a fan asked him, "Have you sent Drake a beat or has he asked?" Rather than remaining tight-lipped, Alc responded to the fan and confirmed that he has, saying, "Yes & yes."

While Alchemist's tweet confirms that he sent a beat to Drake, it doesn't confirm when he did so or if the 6 God has actually laid anything down over it, so stay tuned to see what Drake ended up doing with it. Are you hoping that a collaboration between Drake and The Alchemist, which fans on Twitter have been tentatively calling "Dralchemist," makes the final cut for Certified Lover Boy?

[via]