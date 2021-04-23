Alchemist Enlists Earl Sweatshirt & Navy Blue On "Nobles"

Though you might have heard that lyricism is no longer prevalent in today's rap scene, in reality, that couldn't be further from the truth. There remain plenty of emcees and producers dedicated to keeping the spirit of hip-hop traditionalism alive, and Alchemist has been among those steadily leading the charge. Today, Al came through to drop off his new single "Nobles," enlisting Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue for the assist.

As the backdrop, Alc opts to pull back and let the sample capture an atmosphere, an exercise in minimalism that may be an acquired taste to some. Yet Earl and Navy Blue are no strangers to such instrumentals, and both parties effortlessly float as they trade bars over the triumphant loop. "Depths of the man that I was from the start, stay next to the fam, got a place in my heart chest," begins Blue, before Earl tags in to continue the scheme. "The rest of the plan got scrapped when I landed, invested in arts," spits Sweatshirt. "I do less when I stretch before I hit the bar."

Set to be included as part of Alchemist's upcoming EP This Thing Of Ours (April 30th), "Nobles" should bring joy to anyone who appreciates the art of lyricism. Check it out for yourself now, and stay tuned for more news on the producer's upcoming musical endeavors.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Life sweet when you know the cause

Thousand-yard stare, I was looking sauced

Smoker's cough, ash in the air

Not scared when we send 'em off

That's life, black plight, can't get along

Blue

Earl