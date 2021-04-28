mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alchemist & Earl Sweatshirt Connect For "Loose Change"

Mitch Findlay
April 28, 2021 15:17
162 Views
00
0
2021 ALC2021 ALC
2021 ALC

Loose Change
Alchemist Feat. Earl Sweatshirt

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt showcase impressive chemistry on new collaboration "Loose Change."


It's no secret that Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt have mutual respect for one another's artistry. In fact, Alchemist recently praised Earl's unique nature, revealing that the young emcee has become somewhat of an A&R for him. So much so that he actively sought the Earl stamp of approval for his upcoming EP This Thing Of Ours, on which Sweatshirt appears in abundance. Today, the pair have reunited on the new single "Loose Change," which picks up where last week's "Nobles" left off

Taking to Alc's sample-driven production, Earl wastes little time in weaving a few cryptic pictures for the masses to unpack. "You be with the boys and I'ma be with the dawgs," he spits. "Blood on the Travies, it serve as a challenge coin / I'm the voice, I had to speak for the org, passed the preacher / Smashed up weed on the organ, master teachings." While the crux of Earl's message isn't always entirely clear, damned if he doesn't sound like a natural over Alchemist beats. Behold the pair of kindred spirits at work right here, and look for This Thing Of Ours to land in full on Friday, April 30th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You be with the boys and I'ma be with the dawgs
Blood on the Travies, it serve as a challenge coin
I'm the voice, I had to speak for the org, passed the preacher
Smashed up weed on the organ, master teachings

Alchemist
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  162
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Alchemist Earl Sweatshirt This Thing Of Ours
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Alchemist & Earl Sweatshirt Connect For "Loose Change"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject