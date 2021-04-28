Alchemist & Earl Sweatshirt Connect For "Loose Change"

It's no secret that Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt have mutual respect for one another's artistry. In fact, Alchemist recently praised Earl's unique nature, revealing that the young emcee has become somewhat of an A&R for him. So much so that he actively sought the Earl stamp of approval for his upcoming EP This Thing Of Ours, on which Sweatshirt appears in abundance. Today, the pair have reunited on the new single "Loose Change," which picks up where last week's "Nobles" left off.

Taking to Alc's sample-driven production, Earl wastes little time in weaving a few cryptic pictures for the masses to unpack. "You be with the boys and I'ma be with the dawgs," he spits. "Blood on the Travies, it serve as a challenge coin / I'm the voice, I had to speak for the org, passed the preacher / Smashed up weed on the organ, master teachings." While the crux of Earl's message isn't always entirely clear, damned if he doesn't sound like a natural over Alchemist beats. Behold the pair of kindred spirits at work right here, and look for This Thing Of Ours to land in full on Friday, April 30th.

