Legendary singer Alanis Morissette will reportedly reveal that she was the victim of statutory rape when she was 15 years old, in the upcoming HBO documentary, Jagged.

“It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part,” the singer, who is now 47, says in the film. “I would always say I was consenting, and then I’d be reminded like ‘Hey, you were 15, you’re not consenting at 15.’”

“Now I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re all pedophiles. It’s all statutory rape,'” she added.



Mark Davis / Getty Images

Morissette declined to reveal the identity of her abusers but says she tried to tell people at the time; however, it "kind of fell on deaf ears.”

“You know a lot of people say, ‘Why did that woman wait 30 years? And I’m like fuck off,” she continued. “They don’t wait 30 years. No one was listening or their livelihood was threatened or their family was threatened. The whole ‘why do women wait’ thing? Women don’t wait. Our culture doesn’t listen.”

Jagged will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, but Morissette does not plan to attend the event. The documentary will be available on HBO Max, later this fall.

[Via]