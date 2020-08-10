In an effort to keep business alive during the coronavirus pandemic, Alamo Drafthouse is offering a unique offer to rent out the theater for a private showing.

"Movies are just better on the big screen. Starting at just $150, the Alamo Personal Theater is the safest way to cut loose and take your entire family to the movies - and it only takes about five minutes to get started,” the company advertises on its website.

The theater is offering private showings for a handful of “family-friendly,” “top picks,” and “fan favorites.” Here’s a list of which films will be shown:

ABOMINABLE

DESPICABLE ME

DESPICABLE ME 3

DOLITTLE

DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)

ET

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON

KUNG FU PANDA

MINIONS

SECRET LIFE OF PETS

SHREK

SING

SPIRIT: STALLION OF CIMARRON

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS

THE IRON GIANT

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

THE MUPPET MOVIE

TROLLS

1941

ALWAYS

CASABLANCA

DUEL

PRINCE OF DARKNESS

SIXTEEN CANDLES

THE GOONIES

THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK

THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS

UNCLE BUCK

VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)

WEIRD SCIENCE

Alamo Drafthouse says masks will be required in all public spaces of the theater: “Masks are required in all public areas – lobbies, restrooms, and hallways – at Alamo Drafthouse. Because these screenings are popular with families and small groups of close friends, unless a local or state mandate is in effect, mask-wearing inside the theater is up to you."

