In an effort to keep business alive during the coronavirus pandemic, Alamo Drafthouse is offering a unique offer to rent out the theater for a private showing.

Alamo Drafthouse, CoronavirusGary Miller / Getty Images

"Movies are just better on the big screen. Starting at just $150, the Alamo Personal Theater is the safest way to cut loose and take your entire family to the movies - and it only takes about five minutes to get started,” the company advertises on its website.

The theater is offering private showings for a handful of “family-friendly,” “top picks,” and “fan favorites.” Here’s a list of which films will be shown:

  • ABOMINABLE
  • DESPICABLE ME
  • DESPICABLE ME 3
  • DOLITTLE
  • DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)
  • ET
  • HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON
  • KUNG FU PANDA
  • MINIONS
  • SECRET LIFE OF PETS
  • SHREK
  • SING
  • SPIRIT: STALLION OF CIMARRON
  • THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS
  • THE IRON GIANT
  • THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE
  • THE MUPPET MOVIE
  • TROLLS
  • 1941
  • ALWAYS
  • CASABLANCA
  • DUEL
  • PRINCE OF DARKNESS
  • SIXTEEN CANDLES
  • THE GOONIES
  • THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK
  • THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS
  • UNCLE BUCK
  • VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)
  • WEIRD SCIENCE
Alamo Drafthouse says masks will be required in all public spaces of the theater: “Masks are required in all public areas – lobbies, restrooms, and hallways – at Alamo Drafthouse. Because these screenings are popular with families and small groups of close friends, unless a local or state mandate is in effect, mask-wearing inside the theater is up to you."

