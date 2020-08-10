Alamo Drafthouse is letting fans rent out its theaters for private showings during the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to keep business alive during the coronavirus pandemic, Alamo Drafthouse is offering a unique offer to rent out the theater for a private showing.
Gary Miller / Getty Images
"Movies are just better on the big screen. Starting at just $150, the Alamo Personal Theater is the safest way to cut loose and take your entire family to the movies - and it only takes about five minutes to get started,” the company advertises on its website.
The theater is offering private showings for a handful of “family-friendly,” “top picks,” and “fan favorites.” Here’s a list of which films will be shown:
- ABOMINABLE
- DESPICABLE ME
- DESPICABLE ME 3
- DOLITTLE
- DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)
- ET
- HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON
- KUNG FU PANDA
- MINIONS
- SECRET LIFE OF PETS
- SHREK
- SING
- SPIRIT: STALLION OF CIMARRON
- THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS
- THE IRON GIANT
- THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE
- THE MUPPET MOVIE
- TROLLS
- 1941
- ALWAYS
- CASABLANCA
- DUEL
- PRINCE OF DARKNESS
- SIXTEEN CANDLES
- THE GOONIES
- THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK
- THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS
- UNCLE BUCK
- VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)
- WEIRD SCIENCE
- 1941
- ALWAYS
- CASABLANCA
- DUEL
- PRINCE OF DARKNESS
- SIXTEEN CANDLES
- THE GOONIES
- THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK
- THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS
- UNCLE BUCK
- VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)
- WEIRD SCIENCE
Alamo Drafthouse says masks will be required in all public spaces of the theater: “Masks are required in all public areas – lobbies, restrooms, and hallways – at Alamo Drafthouse. Because these screenings are popular with families and small groups of close friends, unless a local or state mandate is in effect, mask-wearing inside the theater is up to you."
[Via]