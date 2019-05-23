With Aladdin officially hitting theatres tonight, a porn studio has decided to make a timely parody of the live-action classic. One of the most anticipated movies of the entire year is nearly upon us and much like with every other blockbuster, adult entertainment companies are looking to make some money off the blockbuster. After porn searches went up by an insane margin when Avengers: Endgame premiered, Pornhub has just released a teaser clip for their new Aladdick film which, of course, is a parody of the Will Smith-starring movie.



Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As reported by Complex, the video is presented by WoodRocket, featuring a man in all blue make-up who introduces himself "a fuckin' genie," an unconvincing actress looking for someone "daddy enough" to sleep with her, and Aladdick, the title character. The two-minute-long preview features the crew singing along to some very cringe-worthy tunes, the genie saying how embarrassed he is to even be cast in the film, and some censored action. The standard version of the parody porn will release today for free while an extended edition will be exclusive to Pornhub Premium subscribers.

If you're actually interested in checking this out, peep the official synopsis: "When Princess Jizzman goes looking for a prince to satisfy her royal genitals, she comes across Aladdick over and over again. With the help of his Vagenie and flying carpet, he disguises himself as Prince All D. But will evil Jafuck, screw him over?"

Bruh... what? Who signs off on this kind of stuff?