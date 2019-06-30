The revival of Will Smith is in full effect. After a couple less than memorable movies, Smith seemed to have fallen off. Then, he capitalized off his personable and hilarious energy and began to flood social media. Since then, Smith has been steadily growing in popularity to the point where it now feels like he's back at the pinnacle of success. When it comes to the box office, Smith is certainly in the best position of his career.

The multi-talented Smith took to social media, of course, to announce that Aladdin has just become the highest grossing movie of his career. “Aladdin just passed Independence Day as the highest grossing film of my entire career,” he admits. “To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game, and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you." Smith then says "thank you" in over a dozen different languages, acknowledging fans around the world for their support. The Disney remake has garnered $824 million at the global box office to date, giving the House of the Mouse another smash hit this year. Disney has delivered Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Dumbo, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin already. They still have Spider-Man: Far From Home, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, The Lion King, Frozen 2, and many more films coming this year.