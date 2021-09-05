Football is back! College football is in full swing while the NFL will return next week. Football fans around the nation are excited, besides maybe Miami Hurricane fans after this past Saturday. The Hurricanes faced Alabama, and both schools are legendary for their impact on the sport. However, the two teams have not met since the 1993 Sugar Bowl.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama smacked Miami 44-13 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday. Bryce Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his debut. “I thought Bryce did really, really well,” Coach Nick Saban said. “The poise he played with, the command he had. He kind of took what the defense gave him and really directed the offense in a positive way.”

“There was a lot of anticipation," Young stated. “It was definitely fun to be out there with my guys.” Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu also went off, scoring two touchdowns. A range of former Alabama players and celebrities celebrated online.

Alabama led the game 27-0 before Miami even crossed midfield. The defensive effort by Alabama was simply stifling. They sacked D'Eriq King four times and forced him to commit three turnovers. It looks like it will be another dominant season for Alabama.

[via]