Both Donald Trump and Rev. Al Sharpton have rallied behind A$AP Rocky following the rapper's arrest in Sweden. However, that might be the only thing they have in common. Many have accused Trump of using the Rocky situation as a way to try and win over Black voters. But after the president's comments towards Elijah Cummings and his "infested" district, as well as his unwarranted name-calling of Sharpton, Sharpton wanted to remind everyone that Trump's language proves he has a "particular venom for people of color."

Al Sharpton held a press conference earlier today addressing the comments on how Baltimore, under Cummings leadership, is “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." However, before the press conference even happened, Trump made sure to get his two cents in. "I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

In response, Sharpton made it clear that being attacked by Trump isn't anything out of the ordinary before mentioning their lengthy relationship with one another. "He's not mature enough to take criticism. He can't help it. He's like a child. Somebody say something, he reacts. He's thin-skinned and not really matured enough," Sharpton said. "But he has a particular venom towards Blacks and People Of Color. He doesn't refer to any of his other opponents or critics as 'infested,'" he continued. "The fact of the matter is, Elijah Cummings district is the most well-educated and middle-class aspiring district of Blacks in this country. And [Trump] doesn't even know what he's talking about."