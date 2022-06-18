Ahead of the release of Michael Mann's forthcoming novel, Heat 2, Al Pacino says that Timothée Chalamet should take on his role of Lieutenant Vincent Hanna if the prequel novel is turned into a film. Pacino and his Heat co-star, Robert De Niro, both spoke at the premiere of the original film's new 4K restoration during the Tribeca Festival on Friday.

“Timothée Chalamet,” Pacino exclaimed when asked who should play a younger Hanna. “I mean, he’s a wonderful actor. Great looks.”



Both Pacino and De Niro also discussed the iconic diner scene from the film, in which both of their characters sit down for a candid conversation with one another, putting their respective jobs on hold.

“Al and I didn’t rehearse the scene,” De Niro told the crowd. “We just thought it was better just to do it.”

Pacino picked up by praising De Niro: “I’ve often said to people who have asked me about working with him, ‘You can do anything with Bob.’ No matter what you do, he’s going to hear it, react to it and connect to it. That’s a real luxury to be with someone like that. Because no matter what you do, he picks up on it. He’s always there, at the ready.”

"I guess it’s somewhat like tennis," Pacino added. "On your films, you gotta keep hitting the ball over the net, and it gets to the other person. It’s all a smooth rhythm that you get if you listen.”

Heat 2 will be available in August with a 4K Ultra HD box set of the original film being released in the same month.

