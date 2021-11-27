Akz Leaves An Impression On His Debut Project "The Come Up 1"

The UK drill scene might not be as big as it is now if it weren't for OTF. The Headie One-led collective has had a grip on the sound, delivering tons of music that's festered in the underground until finally coming into the mainstream light. Of course, Headie remains one of the biggest drill rappers out of London right now. However, that could change in the future.

Akz has continued to bubble up from an underground level and now, he's making a formal impression with the release of his latest project, The Come Up 1. Laced with 11 songs in total and a run-time of a little over half an hour, Akz enlists Headie One, Kush, RV, Double Lz, and more for his new project.

Press play on The Come Up 1 below.