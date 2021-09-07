mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AKTHESAVIOR Drops Off "2 Chains Freestyle"

Aron A.
September 07, 2021 19:49
AKTHESAVIOR goes in on "2 Chains Freestyle."


The Underachievers have been rather quiet over the course of the year. In 2020, they released the single "Giannis" -- one of a few loose singles they've dropped since Lords Of Flatbush 3 dropped in 2019. Still, they've been putting in work as solo artist during their off-time which hopefully leads to the release of a brand new project before the year comes to an end.

This week, AKTHESAVIOR served up a brand new freestyle to hold fans over until a new project drops. He released, "2 Chains Freestyle" on Soundcloud which finds him tackling glossy Brooklyn drill production with a vicious flow.

The latest release from AKTHESAVIOR comes two months after he dropped off "Shotta Flow (Freestyle)." 

Check out the latest record from AKTHESAVIOR below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Reload, she wanna fuck to some Smino
Leave 'em with stitches like Lilo
I hit it once then I be ghost

