AKTHESAVIOR & Leon Fanourakis Team Up On "FLATBU$H ¥EN"

AKTHESAVIOR has been putting in work as one half of The Underachievers but he's continued to make strides as a solo artist and collaborating with artists outside of his immediate circle. This week, he teamed up with Leon Fanourakis for their new collab project, Flatbush Yen. The project is eight tracks as the two rappers bridge the gap between American hip-hop and Japanese hip-hop.

"Japanese culture is something that always inspired me since I was a kid till now I definitely wouldn’t be the same person without it. Although this might seem random to some of you guys this is a full circle moment and dream come true for me. Hope you guys enjoy the vibes," AK said about the project on Twitter.

Peep the project below.