The shooting death of an Akron, Ohio man has caused protests to spark in the city. It has been reported that early Monday (June 27) morning, police attempted to stop 25-year-old Jayland Walker for a traffic violation. Akron police alleged that Walker led them on a high-speed chase and they claim that during the incident, Walker fired shots at the officers. After four-and-a-half minutes, Walker allegedly took off on foot before police used their tasers, but authorities claim that within seconds, eight officers fired over 90 shots, striking Walker approximately 60 times.

“Use of force cases are always ugly. This case is ugly times ten,” a police source reportedly told 3News Investigates. Body camera footage from the shooting is expected to arrive within the next week, but an autopsy shows that Walker was hit from his face to his legs.

The news agency reported that police claim bullet casings were found both on the road where the chase occurred and inside Walker's car. This tragedy is shrouded in mystery, especially considering that the authorities are unclear why Walker allegedly fled the scene. He reportedly didn't have a criminal record outside of a speeding ticket. A gun was allegedly located inside his vehicle, but he did not have a weapon when he was killed.

“The public is going to have legitimate questions and I’ve got questions,” said Police Chief Steven Mylett. He told reporters that he wanted to sit down with Walker's family to show them videos from the incident before they became public. “The public is going to see officers discharging their firearms and I know that is going to prompt a whole lot of questions."

Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released a joint statement:

"We know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty. And anytime they must, it's a dark day for our city, for the families of those involved, as well as for the officers. Tragically, we are once again faced with a young man, with his life before him, gone too soon. Every single life is precious, and the loss of any life is absolutely devastating to our entire community. Our prayers are with Jayland Walker’s loved ones, and we offer our sincere condolences to all those who knew him. Our thoughts are also with our Akron police officers and their families.

There have been several people who have come forward to contest the Akron Police Department's report on what took place. It was also stated that after shooting Walker, police handcuffed him. The eight officers involved have reportedly been placed on paid leave. Walker's death has been ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner. The City of Akron is said to have canceled its upcoming 4th of July celebrations in anticipation of more protests.

