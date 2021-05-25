Grand theft auto is an unfortunate predicament for all those involved, especially if the culprit is eventually reprimanded. This became a nightmarish reality for Akon on Monday night (May 25) when his car was stolen in Atlanta while he was pumping gas. Fortunately for him, authorities have been able to recover the vehicle.

The theft took place late at night at a Quicktrip gas station in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta when the singer left the keys in the ignition of his white Range Rover. According to local news outlets, while he was gone, someone jumped into the driver's seat and took off.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images for UNDP

“He stated that when his tank was almost full he noticed his white Range Rover … pulling off while he was still pumping his gas,” the police report examined. “Shortly after, you can see the suspect get out of the passenger seat of what looks to be a black four-door BMW sedan, get into the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle, and drive off with the black BMW following right behind.”

Police confirmed what Akon had described he witnessed with surveillance footage. According to authorities, a dark-colored sedan pulled into the gas station and parked alongside his Range Rover at 11:37 p.m. Akon later saw the suspect drive his Rover out of the gas station with the sedan following close behind.

“It only takes a second for someone to jump in your vehicle and take off,” the Atlanta Police Department’s Capt. Graham explained. The music mogul was able to work with officers to track the vehicle through Atlanta since his phone was still in the SUV. The truck was eventually tracked to an area near Atlanta early Tuesday morning and recovered.

Officers are still searching for the suspects involved. Back in January, Ludacris was the victim of a similar situation when he left his car running during an ATM transaction. Law enforcement was also able to track the car and recover it.

To say luck was on Akon's side is an understatement.

