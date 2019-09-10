Akon's New Single Is A Cover Of Wayne Wonder's Hit Tune "No Letting Go"

Last week Akon popped back on the radar with a new Latin single called "Como No" with the likes of Becky G. The tune is a single coming off Akon's upcoming album El Negreeto, that arrives October 4th. The album is just one of four releases that Akon will be releasing in the fall. Today, the 46-year-old has come through with a new solo song that's a new rendition of Wayne Wonder's "No Letting Go."

"New heat for all of the lovers who knows what it feels like to with [sic] breakup with that special someone who has that special something," Akon said of the song on Instagram.

Stream the offering and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I got somebody

That I wanna let go, wanna let go

But it’s something ’bout that booty

That I can’t let go, can’t let go