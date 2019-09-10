mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Akon's New Single Is A Cover Of Wayne Wonder's Hit Tune "No Letting Go"

Chantilly Post
September 10, 2019 17:10
Jeff Spicer/Getty ImagesJeff Spicer/Getty Images
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Can't Say No
Akon

Stream Akon's latest musical offering.


Last week Akon popped back on the radar with a new Latin single called "Como No" with the likes of Becky G. The tune is a single coming off Akon's upcoming album El Negreeto, that arrives October 4th. The album is just one of four releases that Akon will be releasing in the fall. Today, the 46-year-old has come through with a new solo song that's a new rendition of Wayne Wonder's "No Letting Go."

"New heat for all of the lovers who knows what it feels like to with [sic] breakup with that special someone who has that special something," Akon said of the song on Instagram. 

Stream the offering and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I got somebody
That I wanna let go, wanna let go
But it’s something ’bout that booty
That I can’t let go, can’t let go

Akon Can't Say No single Wayne Wonder cover
