A night out ended with a hospital visit for Akon's former common-law wife. The last time the public received news about the music mogul and Tricia Ana was back in 2019 when reports circulated regarding their rumored inclusion on Love & Hip Hop. Tricia went on to star in the series and her name once again re-entered headlines after TMZ reported she was attacked at a Los Angeles party.

The outlet stated that Tricia Ana was at a shindig at a private residence in Hollywood Hills, partying with a group of friends when things took a turn.

According to the report, Tricia and an unnamed woman exchanged words during a heated confrontation inside the home and it quickly was carried outside where things got physical. "Both women exchanging blow after blow," TMZ wrote. A third person reportedly got involved in the fray and in the chaos, someone slashed Tricia Ana across the face. She was reportedly treated at a nearby hospital where she was given 20 stitches. It was there that the police were called.

Meanwhile, prior to the hospital visit as the fight was still occurring at the lavish residence, Tricia lost her necklace, reportedly valued at $15K. In a video that was taken by someone at the party, a guest can be seen swiping it for himself.

TMZ reported that no one has been arrested in connection to the assault, but authorities are investigating.

