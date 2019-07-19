mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Akon Teases The Ladies With His "Wakanda" On His Latest Single

Erika Marie
July 19, 2019 03:54
127 Views
Wakanda

The song is rumored to be featured on Akon's forthcoming project, "El Negreeto."


If you think Akon's "Wakanda" is going to be full of wholesome Black Panther references, you're highly mistaken. Although the song's title is taken directly from the Academy Award-winning film, the content itself is a little on the naughty side. The song is all about a woman who wants to sleep with Akon because she says she's never had sex with an African before. Throughout the song, he dodges her with excuses, but the woman lets him know that "she wants some Wakanda."

Months ago Akon announced that his forthcoming project El Negreeto would drop on August 30. He shared the first single from his fourth studio album, "Get Money" featuring Puerto Rican singer-rapper Anuel AA. While "Wakanda" has heavy African influences in its production, "Get Money" had more of a Latin-infused sound. El Negreeto will be the first studio project Akon has released since his 2008 platinum-selling record Freedom, so fans are anticipating what he's been working on.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna get between my legs
The d*ck cost too much money
So you will not get it for free

