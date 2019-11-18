Akon has talked about his dreams to run for president before but they were put on the back burner so he could put out his supposed last offering of music. However, now that some of his music has been released, he's thinking more and more about his political moves and he paid a visit to The Real to discuss the latter and how he wants Kanye West by his side.



In the clip below, Akon made it clear that he knows what he's talking about when it comes to politics as he's currently advising 30 African presidents when it comes to development and youth issues. When asked if he could beat Kanye in a 2024 presidential run, Akon showed no signs of competition.

“Well I don’t think it would be a competition, I honestly need him to run," he explained. “Kanye is not crazy, he’s just be awakened. From a spiritual state, I just feel like he’s awake now. Now he’s the most amazing marketer in the world. He understands his audience, but he’s definitely not crazy, he knows what he’s doing. My thing is, if he does run, it’s great for the culture. Now if you think he’s not fit, that’s another thing, that’s why you got me as another choice.”

Watch in full below.