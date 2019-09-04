Behind his hip hop-pop star persona, Akon is businessman who has been making moves in various industries for years. He has lulls in his music career that has caused the uninformed to believe that he's somehow fallen off, but the truth of the matter is that Akon is busy with a record label, a clothing brand, various charities, and multiple philanthropic ventures in Africa. He's said to be dabbling in cryptocurrency and his solar energy efforts recently launched Stateside back in 2018.

Since 2014, Akon's company Akon Lighting Africa has been helping to provide solar energy in various communities throughout the continent. Last year, Akon and his team launched Akon Lighting America, becoming the first black-owned solar energy company in the United States. During a recent visit with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1, Akon spoke about latest power move.

The mogul shared that not only is it better for the environment, but it can save people hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs. He also explains how it all works and why it's beneficial, especially during times when there are storms or power outages. You can check out his interview in full below or just hear more about his solar energy undertakings (and watch DJ Envy's disbelief) around the 22-minute mark. Hip hop moguls in the making should take notes.