Brock Pierce may not have much of a shot to win this year's election, but at least he's got Akon on his side!

Bitcoin billionaire Brock Pierce is running for President of the United States, entering the race in July and getting himself on the ballot as an independent candidate. He is best known for being a former child actor, starring in The Mighty Ducks. His campaign hasn't been getting much traction in the media but the acquisition of Akon as his Chief Strategist is getting lots of new eyes on his campaign.

Announcing that Akon has officially accepted a role in his campaign, Pierce said: "Our campaign is blessed to have such a great friend, artist and humanitarian helping us!"

Akon issued a statement on his relationship with Pierce, explaining that they go way back.

"I've always known Brock Pierce to be a standup guy," said the superstar musician. "He's a real people's person and he doesn't operate between party lines. We share the same dream of pushing America forward for everyone without showing favoritism to one particular base."

In addition to his endorsement of Brock Pierce for the Presidency, Akon is working on the completion of his $6 billion Akon City in Senegal, which is described as a "futuristic cryptocurrency themed city."



