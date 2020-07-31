Akon Celebrates His New Life On "Ain't No Peace" With Rick Ross & More

Akon has been as active as ever and, while he's not as focused on the mainstream as he once was, he's still making waves across the world. As he continues to build his city in Senegal, the recording artist found time to work on his first passion: music.

Releasing his new project Ain't No Peace, Akon has officially returned with a seven-pack celebrating his new life. The Konvict Kulture artist calls on Rick Ross, Mali Music, and OG Boo Dirty to help him out this time around.

Speaking on the new collection of music, Akon said: "I felt it was super important to weigh in on the crisis at hand but not thru press interviews or social media but in the way that people know me best and that's thru music."

Listen to the new project below.

Tracklist:

1. New Life (feat. Mali Music)

2. Sweet Love

3. Letter To My Son

4. System Ain't For Us (feat. OG Boo Dirty)

5. Ain't No Peace

6. Get Out (feat. Rick Ross)

7. Remember