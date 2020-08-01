mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Akon & Rick Ross Urge The Misguided Youth To "Get Out"

Karlton Jahmal
August 01, 2020 10:38
Get Out
Akon Feat. Rick Ross
Produced by Metro Boomin

No love in the streets.


When Akon isn't too busy building his very own Wakanda in Africa, he's back to working on his passion: music. The mogul and musician came through with Ain't No Peace this past week. The project is filled with gems of knowledge and moments of empowerment. Both can be observed on the track "Get Out" featuring Rick Ross. Although the name may make you think of the popular Jordan Peele flick, its aim is distinctly different. 

"Get Out" is a passionate and wise message to the youth in the streets. Akon urges them to get out while they can. Leaving the streets behind is no easy task, but Akon and Ross still felt like the message needed to be heard. There's nothing but death and prison down that path. "Get Out" is a mature yet soulful collaboration that shows how seasoned both these artists have become. 

Quotable Lyrics
Death penalty, the future for a kingpin
Got a suite up at the Ritz for the season
Blonde bitches in the palace like it's Frankie Valli
Rich nigga out in Cali, all black Dinali

Akon Rick Ross Metro Boomin get out Ain't No Peace new music
