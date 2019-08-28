Akon doesn't get enough credit these days. The man literally found Lady Gaga and that's saying something about his eye for discovering talent. He's still releasing music, dropping "Wakonda" this year, and he's also hustling on the side by gracing the small screen for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. It was announced earlier this summer that the superstar recording artist and one of his wives, Tricia Ana, would be joining the cast of the upcoming season and after making their debut this week, fans have already taken a strong disliking toward Tricia.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

In the past, Akon has admitted that he practices polyamory, stating that it's very common for men to have several wives in Africa, where he's from. "I can afford to have as many wives as I can afford to have. All Africans believe in it. My dad has four wives," he reportedly told Angie Martinez during an interview years ago. The nature of his relationship with Tricia Ana is still unclear but they are both on the new season of Love & Hip Hop. Some fans are seriously not impressed with Tricia though and they've taken to social media to voice their concerns.

The show introduced Akon and Tricia after the rapper attended a record label meeting. When they got out, Tricia told the cameras that she is one of Akon's wives but her voice left a bad impression on people. "Tricia Ana sounds slow and looks like a blow-up doll," wrote one person on Twitter. "Tricia and her cringey ass voice gotta go," added another.

Clearly, people are not impressed with the show's new additions. What do you think of Akon and Tricia Ana?

[via]