Drake is surely one of the most desirable "eligible" bachelors out there. Just earlier this week, the Toronto rapper broke the internet with a workout picture that had fans peaking a little below the belt. While he typically stays pretty mum about his personal life and it's unclear exactly what's going on in his romantic life, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Akbar V is shooting her shot at the Certified Lover Boy after coming across the steamy pictures.

In a hilarious Instagram video where Akbar recreates a scene in Alicia Key's "You Don't Know My Name" music video, the Atlanta rapper confesses that after seeing that picture of him at the gym she just had to reach out. "I'm gonna go ahead and call him, I think I'm gonna call him," she jokes before dialing a number. "Hello? Can I speak to Drake," she says, mimicking Alicia in the unforgettable original music video. "Hey Drake, this is Akbar V, I know you don't know me or anything but I just be watching you all over the blogs and I see you with the joggers on and I seen that print hanging out of it and it's real big I was just telling my girlfriends that,' she raunchily said while laughing.

She continued, "And I was wondering, could I test drive it? I mean like, I think we would make a good couple...I remember the first tape Take Care and I just feel like you need someone like me Drake."

"y'all help me out I'm shooting my shot w/ @champagnepapi," she wrote in the caption, tagging the "God's Plan" rapper. "i just need him to know my name," she added.

Drake has yet to respond to Akbar, but we'll keep you updated on how this hilarious situation pans out.