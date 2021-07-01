Love & Hip Hop star Akbar V took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal one of the worst things an expecting mother could ever have to announce.

The rapper told her followers that she had suffered a miscarriage, writing, “soo I was debating sharing this story… well the cat is out the bag I lost my baby.. A baby I was gonna keep. I felt it was a second start cause I never raised one of my kids after birth." She went on to thank fellow co-star Saucy Santana for being a real friend and shoulder to lean on.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Akbar continues on to explain how she came to write a song featuring Kiyana called "Broken Hearted" to deal with her pain, claiming she “went off top for the whole song didn’t have one pen or pad that’s when you know that God is the only one can give that type of gift.”

Akbar V has pubically gone through a custody battle over her kids, and started beef with former friend Alexis Skyy after coming for her disabled daughter online. While the show runs on drama, many Love & Hip Hop fans feel Akbar has been taking it too far.

Some aren’t ready to forgive her for her actions, one commenting under a reshare of the post, “I don't feel sorry for her after what she said about Alexis daughter. Karma knows everyone's address.” On the other end of the spectrum were messages of support for Akbar saying, “it’s always sumn with her poor thing."

The star ended her statement on a positive note, sharing, “i know all things work good for those who love Christ Jesus. I hope this song and story inspire someone but I ain’t done.”