Akbar V is not one to shy away from entertaining more raunchier discussions across her social media platforms. Last month, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star raunchily shot her shot at Drake in a hilarious remake of Alicia Key's "You Don't Know My Name" music video following his viral workout photos. She then aimed her fire at Chris Brown with a similar scandalous undertone. In her more recent social media antics, the rapper recalled on some intimate time she spent with rapper Young Thug, alledging the two used to be an item.

In a series of some-now deleted tweets, the reality TV star launched into a discussion about her and her alleged former rapper fling. She penned in one tweet, "YoungThug said he hit every girl in the roc technically he didn't hit me i only gave him the best h*ead he could ever get from a fat bitch." She added, "...boy oh boy i think that's y i got so mad them years ago that d*ck was so long and yummy...before the fame." She finished with a YSL "slatt" paired with a snake emoji.

In a second tweet, she claimed the rapper, "use to be like ima give you a baby when you lose weight lol i lost weight where the f*ck my baby at."

She's since deleted most of the more R-rated tweets, but fans managed to capture screenshots of the suggestive ones. In a repost of the tweets on Instagram, she jokingly commented, "I’m hacked y’all that’s John on my Twitter." She did leave two tweets up, neither of them touching on the spicy topics the others did.

Young Thug has never spoken out about the alleged relationship between the two.