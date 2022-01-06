Akbar V and Alexis Skyy's feud reached new heights on Wednesday night (January 5) after the two influencers crossed paths at Saucy Santana's album release party. The rapper was promoting his new album, Keep It Playa, when the event turned into a drama-filled soirée for multiple reasons. We've already reported on Saucy stopping the music when the DJ played B-Lovee's "My Everything," asking to switch to another song and saying that he put B-Lovee on. On another side of the room, things were popping off as Akbar V allegedly snatched the wig off of Alexis Skyy's head.

A video surfaced showing Akbar partying to a Latto song while holding a wig in her hand. She claimed that the wig belonged to Alexis Skyy, explaining their alleged altercation on Clubhouse.



"Everybody wanna look at me like I'm the bully. I'm not the bully and I'm not the victim either," she said. "This is a lot that y'all don't be seeing. And a lot of people wanna be biased because she has a special needs daughter and they can't get it out their head when I said the baby came out r*tarded because of what she did. We were at Santana's release party and I really didn't wanna talk about this on the internet. She know what happened and I do too."

When the videos started going viral, Alexis Skyy's representative reached out to The Neighborhood Talk to clear up the rumors, saying, "That girl did NOT touch Alexis. Akbar was behind me and Alexis was 4 people up with TWO security guards on her. Security was tryna grab Alexis and accidentally grabbed her ponytail while tryna grab her shirt. [Akbar] grabbed it off the ground! If it was a fight video, that would be what’s online. She’s lying! The security pulled Alexis’ hair by mistake. She had on a ponytail. This is an entire lie."



Shortly after the statement was made, an additional video came out, showing Alexis allegedly confirming Akbar's claims, saying, "She just took my ponytail off!" There is also another video going around that allegedly shows the star's team comforting her and telling her that nobody managed to catch a video of the incident.

