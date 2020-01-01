We just couldn't skate through the last day of the decade without igniting one more social media beef. Yesterday, 50 Cent and French Montana engaged in a back-and-forth Instagram meme battle as they hurled insults at one another, and it looks as if today the torch has been passed to DJ Akademiks and Nav.

Things kicked off after Nav tweeted, "Akademiks hop on and off d*ck so much he prolly got STDs." The message came following Nav's recent revelation that he sees himself more as a producer than an artist. Whatever the catalyst was for him to share that insult isn't known, but AK didn't waste a moment in responding.

"Imagine being rich asf driving to where paparazzi is at in a half a million dollar car and a million in jewelry and catching feelings cuz no one noticed u," Akademiks wrote, referencing Nav's previous interviews where he spoke about going out and being ignored by paparazzi. "Seems like u d*ck riding the media. U hid ya face for the first year u blew up now u desperately want attention. Answer that."

Akademiks went at Nav on both Instagram and Twitter, resulting in the Canadian rapper to follow up with, "Wasn’t referring to myself, I even phrased it as an observation..looks like I struck a chord 😂🤷🏽‍♂️." That wasn't good enough for Akademiks, who called Nav out. "Back Peddling. address u dying for attention & being salty u didn’t get it. That’s why u call out a media n*gga. I ain’t never seen u call out a Rapper. Why? N*ggas stole ur Style & went further wit it and u had to smile while u hurt inside u ain’t never call them out on twitter."

"I post about the rappers who are hot," Akademiks explained. "If you cold.. i wont be posting about u.. if u aint doing sh*t.. i wont be posting about u. its not d*ckriding... i dont get no money wit none of yall. its called doing wat the f*ck i want and covering who is hot." He added that beefing with him doesn't give anyone points and told Nav to stick to subtweeting him like other artists. Check out more from their exchange below.