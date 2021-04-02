He's had quite a bit to say about Saweetie and Quavo's breakup, and Akademiks isn't letting up. After calling their relationship "toxic and abusive asf," Akademiks hopped on Twitch to spill the details regarding the infamous elevator fight video that has been circulating this week. In the clip of an incident that reportedly occurred at an apartment complex last year, viewers can see the Rap couple arguing over a bag. The violent tug has polarized both fans and the industry, and artists like Trouble and Boosie Badazz have vocalized they're sticking by Quavo's side.



"TMZ didn't have this video in the tuck. Someone shopped this video to TMZ recently. They paid between like, approximately fifty to one hundred thousand dollars," said Akademiks. "If they had this video all along, it would have dropped. They just got this video. Why would this video just automatically come out now. Why now?! Who would this benefit?! We have to ask these questions because, again, while we're not—I wanna be very delicate. We always will side with a victim but we won't ever ignore the possibility where someone's trying to run with a narrative."

"And Saweetie, it appears that you're trying to do so," Akademiks continued. "I think she put this video into the ecosphere and said, "N*ggas gon' call this n*gga an abuser, yeah.' You know why? 'Cause after she told the world he cheated, people were still split half and half." He added that even if Quavo was unfaithful, he doesn't believe that Saweetie should have "violated" him on Respectfully Justin with her answer about threesomes.

