Who knows what's really going on in Akademiks's world. The popular hip hop blogger has been ruffling a few feathers—as usual—in recent weeks. He's taken on beefs with Freddie Gibbs, Meek Mill, and Guapdad 4000, but it was his remarks about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend that landed him in hot water with Complex and Twitch. He came forward to state that he was temporarily suspended from both platforms, only to later return to suggest that those brief breaks had become permanent.

However, Akademiks shared on Twitter that he hasn't been fired or banned from anything or anyone, contradicting previous statements. "Bad News and FAKE news spread faster than the truth....Tomorrow.. I'm Back on Everyday Struggle...Thursday.... I'm Returning to Twitch..... 8 PM," Akademiks said. Then, he had a message for his foes.

"@FreddieGibbs @meekmill @guapdad4000 @benballer and the rest of u Hating ass N*ggas teaming up to get me.. TRY AGAIN NEXT TIME," he added. To prove that he'll definitely be back in business, Akademiks shared that on Friday, he would be counting down the hours until Drake drops his two new tracks. "F*ck them irrelevant rappers who been tryna take me down.. We streaming DRAKE 2 new songs." Check out his tweets below.