It's been a rough week for YK Osiris but you gotta admit, he's been rolling with the punches. The singer/rapper has been trying to heavily impress his peers and friends with his fashion sense but missed the mark with the Gucci jacket. 21 Savage and Mustard were among the loudest to troll him, though Meek Mill later joined in.

Osiris has continued to bank off of the virality of that particular moment, recently hopping on IG Live with Akademiks where he alleged that he received offers of tens of thousands of dollars for the custom Gucci jacket. "Someone's trying to buy my jacket," Osiris said. "I'm dead serious. I swear to God," he continued as Akademiks fired back with a stare of uncertainty.

"C'mon bro. Like, c'mon, man... I can't tell if you trolling or if you serious. Nobody trying to buy that shit, bro," Ak fired back. Osiris doubled down on his claims before Ak pried even further, asking for the price that's being offered. "Thirty thousand," Osiris said. The Twitch streamer and former host of Everyday Struggle wasn't going to entertain this conversation any further. Ak simply stated that he wasn't interested in hearing Osiris' "cap" and prompted him to hang the phone up on Osiris imminently afterward. "I can't stand these lies," Akademiks said.

As Osiris continued to seek validation from other members of the hip-hop community, he tapped in with Lil Yachty just a day after the Lil Boat rapper publicly shamed him for claiming to buy a "3 point million dollar home." Yachty, however, was far more respectful this time around towards Osiris but not his friends. "Both y'all n***as need life in prison, bruh. Y'all tripping, bruh... Both y'all n***as need to be abolished," Yachty told Osiris' friends for even telling the singer that his fit was solid.