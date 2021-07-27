All he had to do was say he wanted a sit-down with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Wack 100 got his wish. The famed Hip Hop manager has often commented on the goings-on within the culture, and he had had quite a bit to say regarding scandals involving 6ix9ine. Earlier this year, Wack 100 rejected the rainbow-haired rapper's "snitch" label, instead saying that 6ix9ine is a teller of truths.

In recent weeks, Wack 100 has been trying to facilitate a boxing match between 6ix9ine and Blueface, an artist that he manages. Later, he put it out to the public that he wanted a face-to-face chat with the former Nine Trey associate, and thanks to Akademiks, it looks as if it actually went down.

Akademiks is developing a new platform in the form of his own podcast and he's kicking things off with a bang. Although there have yet to be audio clips of this Wack 100-6ix9ine meet-up shared, a photo shows that these two commanding forces may have been at odds at least once during the conversation.

Along with the picture was a brief clip of the trio together as they posed for press and social media photos. This should be an interesting discussion and Hip Hop fans are curious as to what 6ix9ine has to say, especially on the heels of his most recent back-and-forth beef with Blueface following the California rapper revealing his head tattoo.

"The first episode of my new Podcast is filmed. Now being edited," Akademiks tweeted. "Y’all better welcome me nicely to this podcast space. I came here for straight chaos and to be #1 [scorpion emojis]." Check out the teasers below.