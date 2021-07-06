Love him, hate him, tolerate him, or appreciate him, it cannot be denied that the opinion of DJ Akademiks can have an impact. Today, the media host has connected with Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh's Flagrant 2 podcast, where a variety of topics were discussed. One such highlights arises around the 1 hour and 54-minute mark, when Ak opens up about his favorite rapper of all time.

Akademiks eventually speaks on Drake's position in the rap game, following up his claim that Drizzy is "the best rapper ever" with a bit of context. "When I say Drake is the best rapper ever, I'm not talking about just rapping," he clarifies. "I think he's seeing the game, and doing all of the necessary things to capitalize and be at the top."

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Schulz notes that JAY-Z should also be held in high esteem, largely due to the legacy he has left in his wake. "Drake had an ironclad hold on the game consistently, for ten-plus years," continues Ak. "JAY was one of the top 5. Some years he was 1, some years he was 2, some years he was 3. But I think what he gave to the game, in terms of people, influence, his impact, people cloud their thoughts in thinking about it to say he's the best."

"I think what we're looking at with Drake, is we give him props for helping other artists, but that artist could have competed with you at some point," adds Ak. "There's a point, where if you go back to 2015, when Future was so hot. Maybe Future could have toppled Drake. But Drake pretty much overshadowed his wave. Travis. I think Baby to a certain extent. Charlamagne said that about Baby. I don't think Baby's the guy yet. But I think Drake is smart - Drake won't ever make it lines in the sand. He'll always collaborate, help, and have those moments with that person knowing he'll outlast them."

"He's like Floyd in a way," he notes. "He doesn't knock them out, but he's like, if you go twelve with me, n***as will know I won."

For more insight from Akademiks, who continues to thrive in spite of his controversial nature, check out the full episode of Flagrant 2 below.