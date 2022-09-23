Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”



LL Cool J speaks at Tribeca X during Tribeca Festival 2022- Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 2022 Tribeca Festival

"Record companies didn’t even believe in it. Nobody believed in it. How can you make a 5-year plan or a 10-year plan on something that doesn’t even exist yet?” LL shared. Why several hip hop forefathers and students chimed in to defend the Rock The Bells legend, DJ Akademiks responded by doubling down on stance that pioneers of the genre, "didn't do nothing" when it came to business.

"A lot of n***as grew up watching you, and they all signed the same f****d up deal," he shouted during a live Twitch session. "10-15 years later after you did. What the f*** did you do, my n***a." Ak's rant didn't end there. The 31-year old continued, "It's not that I don't respect older artists. It's just that I know when it comes to business, yall didn't do nothing."

Akademik's sound-off comes on the heels of Funk Flex intervening in his dispute LL Cool, welcoming both parties to his show to share their points of view on the topic. "WOULD LOVE TO SEE AN ARTIST LIKE AN LL OR ONE U CHOOSE TO HAVE A GREAT NON-CONFRONTATIONAL CONVO ON YOUR PLATFORM OR MINE! WHICH EVER MAKES U COMFORTABLE."

Check out LL Cool J's video below.