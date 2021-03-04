Rachel Lindsay had Akademiks in the hot seat during his interview with Higher Learning. The podcast is co-hosted by Lindsay and Van Lathan, and while the three sat down for a virtual chat, Lindsay dug right into Akademiks's previous remarks about Megan Thee Stallion. Rachel read off Akademiks words where he stated that Megan is an overrated artist who doesn't have the lyrical skills of most of the other women in the industry, notably Nicki Minaj. Lindsay half-jokingly mentioned that we're supposed to be in an era where we "uplift Black women," but Ak stuck to his guns and explained his position.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

"I don't remember all the quotes. No, that sounds good. One hundred percent, I stand by that," said Akademiks. "I think Meg Thee Stallion is really overrated as actually an artist. I've always thought that. I do think the level that she is discussed on when we're comparing and talking about only Rap, is a byproduct of a lot of industry ties that she has that has kind of lifted her up to be a super-celebrity, which is cool in that realm, but when we just talk about music, it's not there."

"Again, I'm not saying things without merit," said Akademiks. "We can't really talk about no Meg Thee Stallion project that could come close to Pink Friday. We can't even talk about any top any Meg Thee Stallion verses that would come close to the top ten Nicki verses. So, again, when I see how, in the last year, she has elevated—and keep in mind in 2019, or maybe actually early 2020, I could be wrong on both dates so don't kill me, she sold like, 27,000. This is the time when they were saying like, 'Listen.' It was Hot Girls versus City Girls, they were saying she's such a huge star and whatever."

Akademiks said he understood the call to "uplift Black women," but added, "When are we gonna talk about some facts?"