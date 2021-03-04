AJ Tracey Returns From A Brief Hiatus With "Anxious"

British rapper AJ Tracey has been on a roll since dropping his self-titled debut album in 2019. Tracey has been enjoying an extremely successful run, having added six top-5 UK singles and 4 platinum-selling singles to his brag sheet over the past eighteen months. Now, the Londoner is back with his first single, "Anxious," following a brief hiatus at the tail-end of 2020.

"Anxious" arrives right on time for AJ Tracey's 27th birthday, and the single finds the UK artist in a rather confident state, boasting about his accomplishments and newfound star power. In the song's first verse, AJ Tracey immediately captures your attention by name-dropping one of the biggest artists in the music industry: Drake. He starts his verse by saying, "Yeah, I just heard Drake spit this flow like yesterday, it's crazy," using a "Drizzy!" adlib to make sure that everyone knows he's citing the Certified Lover Boy artist as an inspiration for the hard-hitting and bravado-driven single.

Quotable Lyrics

AJ Tracey's such a d*ckhead, all he do is boast (Why's that?)

He been getting drunk like everyday, he raise a toast (Facts)

I just wanted selfies, but I couldn't get in close (Why?)

When his n*ggas pull up, I swear them boys do the most