AJ Tracey Nabs MoStack & Not3s On "Floss"

Aron A.
October 24, 2019 15:04
Floss
AJ Tracey Feat. MoStack & Not3s

AJ Tracey is back with his latest single off of the deluxe version of his debut album.


AJ Tracey released his debut album earlier this year which still stands as one of the best UK releases of the year. Over the years, he's established himself as a leader in the new school of U.K's grime scene. The rapper's readying the release of the deluxe edition of his album which is dropping tonight. Ahead of its release, he teamed up with MoStacks and Not3s for his latest track, "Floss." The song has a similar vocal sample used in the "radio ratchet" sound popularized by Mustard. Keeping the grime feel at the forefront, AJ Tracey tackles the track off the rip before MoStack and Not3s come through. 

In addition to MoStack and Not3s, he also nabs Young Adz, SahBabii, and SAFE for the deluxe version of his self-titled debut.

Quotable Lyrics
And you see me on the streaming sites
500 mill streams, got my t-shirt iced
VVS dance like the Northern Lights
My Opps double hate us 'cause we caught 'em twice

