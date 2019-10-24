AJ Tracey Nabs MoStack & Not3s On "Floss"

AJ Tracey released his debut album earlier this year which still stands as one of the best UK releases of the year. Over the years, he's established himself as a leader in the new school of U.K's grime scene. The rapper's readying the release of the deluxe edition of his album which is dropping tonight. Ahead of its release, he teamed up with MoStacks and Not3s for his latest track, "Floss." The song has a similar vocal sample used in the "radio ratchet" sound popularized by Mustard. Keeping the grime feel at the forefront, AJ Tracey tackles the track off the rip before MoStack and Not3s come through.

In addition to MoStack and Not3s, he also nabs Young Adz, SahBabii, and SAFE for the deluxe version of his self-titled debut.

Quotable Lyrics

And you see me on the streaming sites

500 mill streams, got my t-shirt iced

VVS dance like the Northern Lights

My Opps double hate us 'cause we caught 'em twice